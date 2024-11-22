OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $830,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $720,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $134.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.