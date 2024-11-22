OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in FOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

