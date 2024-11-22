Atria Investments Inc Buys 142 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 105,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 13,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $163.85.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In related news, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $242,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,797.60. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $275,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,725. The trade was a 15.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $3,633,828 over the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.