Financial Comparison: Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medtronic and Gadsden Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $32.36 billion 3.36 $3.68 billion $3.27 25.90 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Medtronic has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of -4.98, suggesting that its stock price is 598% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Medtronic and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 1 9 6 1 2.41 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Medtronic currently has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Medtronic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Medtronic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 13.00% 13.79% 7.62% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medtronic beats Gadsden Properties on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

