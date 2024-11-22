Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95,880.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,569,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,298,000 after buying an additional 7,561,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,006,000 after purchasing an additional 162,741 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $315.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.01 and a one year high of $320.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

