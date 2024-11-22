Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.