Grafiti Distribution Date and Damon Amalgamation Complete

On November 12, 2024, Grafiti Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DMN) successfully completed the distribution of Trust Shares to participating Parent securityholders. This distribution, totaling 3,536,746 Trust Shares, marked the culmination of the reorganization stemming from the separation of Grafiti from XTI Aerospace, Inc. The holding company, now known as Damon Inc., underwent an amalgamation with Amalco Sub, a wholly-owned subsidiary, resulting in the formation of a new entity named “Damon Inc.”

Following the amalgamation, Damon Inc. emerged as the “combined company” and reincorporated as Damon Inc. The transaction included the exchange of securities, including 14,761,045 common shares, 1,391,181 multiple voting shares convertible to common shares, warrants, and options. These exchanges concluded based on predetermined formulas defined in the Business Combination Agreement.

Key Features of the TransactionThe exchange ratio determined under the Business Combination Agreement governed the issuance of securities, resulting in an aggregate of 19,376,429 common shares issued and outstanding, with 24,896,215 common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis. Additionally, 1,391,181 Multiple Voting Shares were issued and outstanding following the transaction.

Grafiti Holding is the holding company of Grafiti UK, which operates the Grafiti UK Business. Grafiti is a distributor in the UK and certain other European countries of data analytics and visualization software products referred to as “SAVES” primarily for scientists and engineers. Our products can be downloaded to a user’s desktop.

