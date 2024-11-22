First City Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,125,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 908.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,374,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,962,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,786 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.37.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.19%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
