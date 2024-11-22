Elisabeth G. Nash Sells 56,100 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,563.80. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $86.11 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,239,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,567,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $224,137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,183,000 after buying an additional 135,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SCI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

