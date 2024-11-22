ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,089,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $72,797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 90,653 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,488,000 after acquiring an additional 89,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $349.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.97. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.81 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

