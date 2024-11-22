Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.58 and traded as high as $23.40. Davis Select International ETF shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 10,793 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $200.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 249.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Davis Select International ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.
About Davis Select International ETF
The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.
