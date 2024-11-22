McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,219 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $198.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $215.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.79 and a 200-day moving average of $186.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.77.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

