Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.1 %

AMZN opened at $198.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.