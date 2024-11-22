Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Amendment and Restatement of Bylaws

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: HIO) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its Board of Directors has amended and restated the bylaws of the Fund. The newly adopted Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws were officially effective on November 15, 2024.

According to the filing, the Bylaws have been thoroughly revised and are now fully restated. The Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws are attached to the filing as an exhibit and have been incorporated by reference into the document.

This amendment to the bylaws signifies that there have been substantial changes made to the governance and operational rules of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. The details of these amendments were not specifically outlined in the filing, but the changes are expected to have a significant impact on the internal operations and decision-making processes of the Fund going forward.

Investors and stakeholders of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. should take note of these modifications as they reflect the evolving governance structure and management practices within the organization. For further details regarding the specific amendments and their implications, interested parties are advised to refer to the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws provided in the SEC filing.

The Fund's telephone number for investor inquiries is (888) 777-0102.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

