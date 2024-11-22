TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. TPG has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.98 million. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. TPG’s payout ratio is -447.05%.

Institutional Trading of TPG

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TPG by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,799 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in TPG by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

