The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,173 ($14.77).

Several analysts have commented on SGE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from £135 ($169.96) to £145 ($182.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,279 ($16.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 954.20 ($12.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,320 ($16.62). The company has a market cap of £12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4,921.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,023.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 7,692.31%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

