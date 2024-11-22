The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,173 ($14.77).
Several analysts have commented on SGE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from £135 ($169.96) to £145 ($182.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
The Sage Group Stock Up 1.1 %
The Sage Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 7,692.31%.
About The Sage Group
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.