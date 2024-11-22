Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $340,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

