Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after buying an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

