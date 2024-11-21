Caprock Group LLC Purchases 391 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.93 and its 200-day moving average is $167.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.