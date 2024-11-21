LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 58,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,595,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

SHW stock opened at $371.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $270.95 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.69 and a 200-day moving average of $343.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

