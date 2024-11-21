MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 859.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.09. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

