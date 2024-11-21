Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Aviso Wealth Management

Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 873.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Aviso Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,922,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 461,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $611,420,000 after buying an additional 54,780 shares during the last quarter. Envoi LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Broadcom by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $163.25 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.09. The company has a market capitalization of $762.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

