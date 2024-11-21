Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $41,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MLM opened at $585.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $456.83 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.31.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.