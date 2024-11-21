Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,269 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $166.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $167.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,285 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

