MAI Capital Management Sells 4,735 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $87.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,943 shares of company stock worth $26,278,184. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.