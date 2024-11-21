iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.36 and a fifty-two week high of $132.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

