Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 20.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $95.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

