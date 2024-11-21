Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Booking by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,785.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,016.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,079.50 and a twelve month high of $5,069.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,431.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,019.06.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.