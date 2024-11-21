Quest Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 232.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,785.00.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,016.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,431.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,019.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,079.50 and a twelve month high of $5,069.44.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

