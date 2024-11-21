Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 186.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 31.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 268,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 64,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 792.7% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 233,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 207,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

