Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,126 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15,389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,887,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 81.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 73,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Bislett Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,263.42. This represents a 3.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,810.84. This trade represents a 25.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

