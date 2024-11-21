Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 685.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 46,215 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $8,526,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $180.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average of $147.19. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $105.39 and a 52 week high of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

