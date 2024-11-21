Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 644 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 523.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

