Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

