Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exelon by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,455,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,968,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.