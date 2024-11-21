Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $95,882,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 118.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HCA opened at $333.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $245.84 and a one year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

