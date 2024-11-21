MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after buying an additional 95,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,755,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,560,000 after buying an additional 40,361 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,269.67.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,931.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,031.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,851.83. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.