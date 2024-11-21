Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $41.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Exelon alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

EXC stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Exelon by 19.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 607,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 97,468 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 57,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 44.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,823,000 after buying an additional 403,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.