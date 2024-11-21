Swiss National Bank Has $37.53 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $37,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.37.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $316.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.75 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $186.96 and a 52 week high of $318.64.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

