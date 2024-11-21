Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,RTT News reports. William Blair currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $13.12 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after buying an additional 659,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after acquiring an additional 746,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,700,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 111,104 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.