Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.19.

Shares of AON stock opened at $380.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.99 and a 200 day moving average of $326.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $389.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

