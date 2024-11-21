AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,467 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after buying an additional 1,981,008 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,220,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,263 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 768,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BHP opened at $52.28 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.465 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.