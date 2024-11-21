Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.45 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

