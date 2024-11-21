Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 335,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. This represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

