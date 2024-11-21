SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $70.59.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

