Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GE opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.96. General Electric has a 12 month low of $94.54 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

