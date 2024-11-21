Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 126 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $284.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.86 and its 200 day moving average is $267.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.34 and a 1 year high of $291.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $280,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,385.73. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,184.64. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $678,764 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

