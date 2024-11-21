Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,548 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

BLE stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

