Quest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,008 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 1,011.22%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

