8,641 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $62,972,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 66.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,257,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,401,000 after buying an additional 499,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 74.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,836,000 after buying an additional 408,105 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APO opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Argus cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

